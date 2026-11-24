This chutney makes a great side dish for breakfast and dinner items like idli, dosa, and chapati. We do not add moisture-rich vegetables like onions or tomatoes here. We fry it well on low heat and temper it in oil, so it does not spoil easily. It cures digestion issues. It gives soothing relief for cold and cough problems and boosts immunity.

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