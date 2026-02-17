Skin Care: 6 Homemade Drinks to Boost Collagen and Get Youthful Skin
Homemade drinks like bone broth, citrus-infused water, berry and green smoothies, turmeric milk and coconut water are nutrient-rich ways to support collagen synthesis, improve skin elasticity and promote a youthful glow.
Bone Broth Beauty Elixir
Bone broth is naturally rich in collagen and amino acids that help nourish skin from within. Regular sipping may improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines.
Citrus-Infused Hydration
Citrus fruits like lemon, orange and grapefruit are high in vitamin C, essential for collagen production. Infusing them in water creates a refreshing drink that supports radiant skin.
Green Smoothie Glow
Green smoothies blend leafy greens and fruits to deliver antioxidants and nutrients that help maintain skin elasticity. Adding collagen powder or nut butter boosts the drink’s skin-friendly benefits.
Antioxidant Berry Blend
Berry smoothies with strawberries, blueberries or raspberries are rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals. These blends support collagen production and contribute to a youthful complexion.
Golden Turmeric Milk
Turmeric milk, or “golden milk,” combines anti-inflammatory curcumin with milk to soothe skin and aid collagen formation. A dash of black pepper improves nutrient absorption.
Coconut Water for Hydration
Coconut water is packed with electrolytes and cytokinins that hydrate skin and help maintain firmness. Drinking it regularly supports overall skin health and a youthful glow.
