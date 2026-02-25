Chanakya Niti Life Advice: 7 People You Should Never Make Your Enemy
According to Chanakya Niti, picking a fight with everyone isn't a smart move. Making enemies with certain people is like sending an open invitation for trouble. Let's check out the seven types of people you should never mess with.
17
Image Credit : Asianet News
Stay away from influential people
Taking on someone with wealth, power, and position can backfire badly. These influential people can easily use their clout to turn any situation against you. If you have a problem with them, use your brain, not your ego.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : generated by chatgpt
Cooks can be dangerous
The person who cooks your food has direct control over your health. Back in the day, cooks were super important, from kings to commoners. If you make an enemy of your cook, your own food could become a problem. It's best to stay on their good side.
37
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Enmity with a doctor
Picking a fight with the person who holds your life in their hands is a huge risk. You must have trust and respect for your doctor. If any issue comes up, sort it out immediately. A conflict with your doctor will never end well for you.
47
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Friend: The one who knows your secrets
It's very risky to make an enemy of a friend who knows all your secrets. The story gives the example of Vibhishana, who exposed all of Lanka's secrets. If someone who knows your secrets turns against you, they can cause massive damage.
57
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Rich people
A very wealthy person can use their money and resources to twist justice and situations to their advantage. So, it's wise to avoid making enemies with the rich.
67
Image Credit : Chatgpt
A person of wicked nature
A wicked person is like a snake or a scorpion—you never know when or how they'll strike. The only way to keep yourself safe from such people is to maintain a safe distance.
77
Image Credit : Asianet News
Arguing with a fool is futile
A fool doesn't get logic. They make decisions based on emotion and ego. Wasting your time and energy arguing with them is pointless. If you're smart, you'll just stay away from fools.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos