Hanging Plants: Got small balcony? These 6 lush picks open up your space instantly!
If you have a small balcony and want to enjoy gardening without losing space, hanging plants are your best bet. They save floor space and instantly make your balcony look amazing.
Turn Your Balcony Into Mini Garden
Boston Fern
English Ivy
Money Plant
The Money Plant is considered the most popular and easy-to-grow indoor-outdoor plant. Its long, hanging vines give the balcony a natural and royal look. Plant a Money Plant in a beautiful planter and hang it from your balcony's roof.
Read more: Butterfly Garden Tips: Best Plants to Attract Butterflies to Your Balcony
Pothos N-Joy
Spider Plant
String of Pearls
This plant is known for its small, pearl-like leaves. It gives a very unique and luxurious feel in a hanging planter. This plant doesn't need a lot of water.
Read more: Summer Gardening: 6 Flowers That Will Make Your Garden Pop This Season
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