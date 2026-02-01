Health Guide: 6 Must-Eat Foods to Reduce High Uric Acid Levels Naturally
Uric acid is created when your body breaks down purines, which come from the protein in your food and body cells. To lower high uric acid levels, try eating these fruits.
Banana
Eating bananas is good for lowering high uric acid levels. You can make it a habit to eat a banana every day.
Apple
Apples are packed with antioxidants, which help in reducing high uric acid levels.
Cherries
Eating cherries is great for lowering high uric acid levels. They are loaded with anti-inflammatory properties.
Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are rich in Vitamin C, which helps lower high uric acid levels.
Green Tea
Drinking green tea is not just for weight loss; it also helps lower high uric acid. Make it a habit to drink green tea daily.
Coffee
Drinking coffee also helps in reducing uric acid levels. Drink coffee in moderation every day.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.