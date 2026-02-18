When their condition did not improve, families shifted patients to super speciality hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

After further treatment at different centres, doctors confirmed that nine patients lost their eyesight while nine others required removal of the infected eye to stop the infection from spreading.

Patients share painful experiences

Several patients and families have described their suffering after the surgeries.

A patient named Pardeshi from Belghat area’s Kaulhan village is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. During a medical check-up on 17 February, doctors informed him that his vision had been lost. A decision on whether his eye will be removed depends on medical reports.

Sahwan Ali from Gola had one eye removed at AIIMS Delhi after severe infection. Family members said bleeding started from the eye the day after surgery. He is scheduled for another check-up on 23 February.

Shankaravati from Rahdauli is being treated in Varanasi. Doctors removed one of her eyes. Her family says she is still facing problems in the other eye. She has reduced vision and constant headache. Her son said they will take legal action if her remaining eye is also affected.