Shocking Eye Surgery Disaster in UP's Gorakhpur: 9 Eyes Removed, Many Lose Vision
An eye surgery camp in UP's Gorakhpur triggered a major crisis after infection spread among patients. 30 underwent surgery on February 1 at New Rajesh Hitech Hospital. 18 developed severe infection within a day. 9 lost vision and 9 had eyes removed.
According to official information, 30 patients underwent cataract operations at a special eye camp held on 1 February. Within 24 hours, many patients began to complain of pain, swelling and pus in their eyes, according to Dainik Bhaskar report.
The situation worsened quickly. So far, nine patients have had one eye surgically removed due to severe infection. At least eight more lost vision, although one patient later regained sight.
Patients discharged, then condition worsened
After surgery, patients were kept under observation for three to four hours and then discharged. By the next day, many started experiencing serious complications.
Eighteen patients returned to the hospital with infection. Their surgeries had been performed under the Ayushman scheme.
As the condition of patients worsened, doctors at the private hospital referred them to Srijan Eye Care in Gorakhpur. Initial examinations confirmed severe infection in their eyes.
Treatment shifted to major hospitals
When their condition did not improve, families shifted patients to super speciality hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi.
मोतियाबिंद आपरेशन था,आंखें निकल गई..
यूपी के गोरखपुर में सिकरिगंज स्थित प्राइवेट अस्पताल में मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के बाद अब तक 12 लोगों को अपनी आंखें निकलवानी पड़ गई है. अस्पताल वालों ने बताया कि संक्रमण फैलने के कारण ऐसा हुआ हैं. अभी तक 30 मरीजों में से 11 में गंभीर संक्रमण… pic.twitter.com/e8EYIpWwy9
— Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) February 18, 2026
After further treatment at different centres, doctors confirmed that nine patients lost their eyesight while nine others required removal of the infected eye to stop the infection from spreading.
Patients share painful experiences
Several patients and families have described their suffering after the surgeries.
A patient named Pardeshi from Belghat area’s Kaulhan village is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. During a medical check-up on 17 February, doctors informed him that his vision had been lost. A decision on whether his eye will be removed depends on medical reports.
Sahwan Ali from Gola had one eye removed at AIIMS Delhi after severe infection. Family members said bleeding started from the eye the day after surgery. He is scheduled for another check-up on 23 February.
गोरखपुर में मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के बाद 9 मरीजों की आंख निकालनी पड़ी। जबकि 9 के आंखों की रोशनी चली गई। हालांकि एक मरीज की रोशनी बाद में वापस आ गई है।
1 फरवरी को न्यू राजेश हाईटेक हॉस्पिटल में आई कैंप लगा था। 30 मरीजों का मोतियाबिंद का ऑपरेशन हुआ था। 24 घंटे में ही उनकी हालत… pic.twitter.com/gShS36GzgS
— KM Srishti (@Srishtivishwak4) February 18, 2026
Shankaravati from Rahdauli is being treated in Varanasi. Doctors removed one of her eyes. Her family says she is still facing problems in the other eye. She has reduced vision and constant headache. Her son said they will take legal action if her remaining eye is also affected.
How the incident unfolded
The victim’s families said symptoms started the day after surgery. Patients reported severe pain and discharge of pus from their eyes.
Medical reports and patient statements have been recorded as part of the investigation. Authorities said the infection spread rapidly, forcing doctors to take extreme steps.
The health department’s culture report confirmed bacterial infection.
Official action and investigation
The eye department of New Rajesh Hitech Hospital has been sealed. Statements of patients and the doctor who performed the surgeries have been recorded.
Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Jha called the incident a serious case of negligence. He said an administrative inquiry at ADM level is ongoing. A magisterial investigation has also been ordered.
Officials said further action will be decided after the final reports are submitted.
Reports state that the following people have had their eyes removed: Devaraji Devi, Arjun Singh, Shankarvati, Jayaram, Shyama Devi, Deenanath, Ramdasra, Meera Devi, Bahadur, Ranjit, Harilalsha and Ramsaran.
The incident has raised serious concerns about safety standards in medical camps and private hospitals. Questions are being asked about sterilisation procedures, post-surgery monitoring and emergency response.
देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य, जहाँ डबल इंजन की सरकार है, उस राज्य के CM के क्षेत्र गोरखपुर में 12 लोगों की आँख निकालनी पड़ी। प्राइवेट अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों ने मोतियाबिंद का ऐसा ऑपरेशन किया कि अगले ही दिन आँख सड़ने लगी। कइयों की रोशनी गई। लेकिन ये नेशनल मीडिया के लिए खबर नहीं है? https://t.co/26dXlu0qoapic.twitter.com/JT3Sx9KU2v
— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) February 18, 2026
अब तक इन लोगों की आंखें निकाली जा चुकी हैं-
देवराजी देवी, अर्जुन सिंह, शंकरवती, जयराम, श्यामा देवी, दीनानाथ, रामदसरा, मीरा देवी, बहादुर, रणजीत, हरिलालशा, रामसरन
यूपी के गोरखपुर में एक प्राइवेट में अस्पताल में मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के बाद अब तक 12 लोगों की आंख निकालनी पड़ी… pic.twitter.com/CTfh57iPVd
— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) February 18, 2026
Families of patients have demanded strict action and accountability. Authorities have assured that a detailed probe is underway.
Akhilesh questions CM Yogi over Gorakhpur eye surgery crisis
Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over the eye treatment crisis in Gorakhpur. He said people in Gorakhpur are losing their eyesight while those in power are sitting comfortably and making empty statements.
He questioned whether the Chief Minister reviews the situation properly when he visits Gorakhpur or only attends meetings and leaves. He added that this time the public will defeat them in Gorakhpur and show how problems can exist even at the centre of power.
मुख्यनगरी गोरखपुर में लोगों की आँखों की रोशनी छिन रही है, और कोई चैन से बैठकर गाल बजा रहा है।
मुख्यमंत्री जी जब गोरखपुर आते हैं तो क्या और कोई भी देखभाल या हिसाब-किताब करते हैं या फिर केवल जोड़-गाँठ के चले जाते हैं। इस बार जनता इन्हें गोरखपुर भी हराएगी और बताएगी कि चिराग़ तले…
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 18, 2026
He also criticised the state Health Minister, saying the minister and the department are being ignored. He claimed the condition of healthcare in the state has worsened due to negligence and corruption. According to him, the Health Minister has very little real authority and is only a minister in name, with no one listening to him.
Yadav further said that the Health Minister’s role appears limited and that even within the system he is not taken seriously. He suggested that the situation in the health department reflects poor governance and lack of accountability.
