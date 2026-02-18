Ramadan 2026 in India: When does it start? Know the date and Sehri-Iftar times
2026 Ramadan Calendar: Islam's holiest month, Ramadan, is about to begin, and Muslims are very excited about it. It's believed that during Ramadan, the Prophet Muhammad received the verses of the Quran from Allah.
Why is Ramadan considered a holy month?
Islam uses the Hijri calendar, and Ramadan is its ninth and holiest month. It's believed this is when Prophet Muhammad received the Quran's verses, making it a time for fasting.
When will Ramadan 2026 start in India?
Ramadan begins the day after the moon is sighted at the end of Sha'ban. For 2026, it may start Feb 18 in the Gulf and Feb 19 in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Ramadan 2026 Sehri-Iftar Timings
Muslims fast from sunrise (Sehri) to sunset (Iftar). In Feb 2026, Sehri is ~5:30 AM, Iftar ~6:15 PM. In March, Sehri is ~5:20 AM, Iftar ~6:25 PM. Times vary by city.
When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2026?
After a month of worship, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated the day after the new moon is sighted. This usually happens after the 29th fast. In 2026, Eid in India may be on Sat, Mar 21.
