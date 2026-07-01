Water Heater Safety: Using Immersion Rod? These 6 Common Mistakes Can Be Fatal!
For many middle-class families who can't afford a geyser or solar heater, an immersion rod is a real blessing. But these cheap and handy rods need to be used with a lot of care.
Hot water
Water level is important
Keep it out of the bathroom! Never use an immersion rod inside the bathroom or in any damp area. Since bathrooms are usually wet, you could get a nasty electric shock while plugging it in or out. Mind the water level! Always make sure the rod's metal heating element is fully inside the water. If the water is too low, the rod can get damaged and cause a serious accident
Don't take the rod out immediately
Never dip your finger to check! Don't ever try to check if the water is hot by dipping your finger in, especially when the switch is on or right after you've turned it off. This is extremely dangerous and can give you an instant electric shock. Don't pull the rod out right away! Once the water is hot, switch it off and leave the rod in the bucket for at least 10 minutes. Only take it out after the heat has fully gone down.
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Avoiding plastic buckets is good
You should never hang an immersion rod in a plastic bucket. The extreme heat from the rod can melt the plastic, which could cause the bucket to burst or even catch fire. Iron buckets are also a bad idea. Similarly, avoid using iron buckets. Iron is a good conductor of electricity, so there's a high risk of an accidental shock. Instead, you should only use steel, aluminium, or special metal pots that come with a water heater stand.
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