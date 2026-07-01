Never dip your finger to check! Don't ever try to check if the water is hot by dipping your finger in, especially when the switch is on or right after you've turned it off. This is extremely dangerous and can give you an instant electric shock. Don't pull the rod out right away! Once the water is hot, switch it off and leave the rod in the bucket for at least 10 minutes. Only take it out after the heat has fully gone down.

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