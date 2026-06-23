Is your upma turning out sticky and lumpy, almost like Kesari Bath? Don't worry! We've got the secret water ratio and kitchen tricks that will help you make perfectly fluffy, non-sticky upma every single time. Let's see how it's done.

How to make the perfect upma?

Upma is that go-to, quick and healthy breakfast for many of us. But often, instead of being fluffy and light, it turns into a sticky mess, almost like Kesari Bath. If you've faced this problem too, you should definitely try this secret upma recipe.

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So, why does upma get sticky?

Most people either don't roast the rava (sooji) properly or just eyeball the water instead of using the right amount. Rava contains starch, which makes it sticky as soon as it comes in contact with water. If there's too much water or the rava isn't cooked right, your upma will end up sticky.

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What's the right water ratio for perfect upma?

To make delicious, fluffy upma, getting the rava-to-water ratio right is the main thing. The golden ratio is 1:3. This means if you use 1 cup of rava, you should use exactly 3 cups of water. However, if you like your upma extra dry and fluffy, you can use 2.5 cups of water instead of 3.

5 easy tricks to make perfect upma every time

Before you start, dry roast the rava on a low flame for 4–5 minutes. Don't use any ghee or oil for this step. Wait for it to release a pleasant aroma, but don't let it change colour. Roasting hardens the starch, which stops the rava from getting sticky when you add it to water. Next, in a pan, fry your mustard seeds, curry leaves, and veggies in oil. Then, pour in the measured water and bring it to a boil. While the water is boiling, add salt and a little bit of lemon juice. Once the water is boiling, turn the flame down to low. Now, slowly pour the rava into the water with one hand while constantly stirring with the other. This is the key to preventing lumps in your upma. Right after adding the rava, add a teaspoon of desi ghee. The ghee helps keep the rava grains from sticking to each other. Once the rava has absorbed all the water, turn off the flame and cover the pan with a lid for 5 minutes. The steam will help cook the rava perfectly. After five minutes, remove the lid and gently fluff the upma with a fork or a spoon. Your hot, fluffy upma is ready to be served. Garnish it with some freshly grated coconut and finely chopped coriander leaves before serving.

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