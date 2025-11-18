Early Signs of High Uric Acid You Shouldn’t Ignore Before a Gout Attack Strikes
When uric acid levels rise in the body, it can accumulate in the joints and tissues, leading to health issues such as gout, kidney stones, and other complications if left unmanaged.
Don't ignore these danger signs of high uric acid
Let's look at some of the symptoms your body shows when uric acid levels are high.
Knee pain
Knee pain, swelling in the knee, and joint pain can be major signs of high uric acid.
Redness and swelling in joints
Redness, swelling, a needle-pricking pain, and numbness in some joints can also be signs of high uric acid.
Burning and pain in the soles of the feet
A severe burning sensation, stinging, pain in the soles, a feeling like your feet are on fire, and numbness can be signs of high uric acid.
Back pain
Uric acid crystals depositing in the spine can also cause severe back pain.
Difficulty walking
When uric acid increases, knee and joint pain can occur, making it difficult to walk.
Kidney stones
Very high uric acid can also lead to kidney stones, kidney failure, and changes in urine color.
Skin problems
When uric acid levels rise in the body, skin problems can also occur.
Note:
If you notice the above symptoms, do not self-diagnose. Be sure to consult a doctor. Only confirm the condition after that.