8 Things to Do to Reduce Bad Cholesterol Naturally and Protect Your Heart
Excessive buildup of bad cholesterol can lead to serious problems like heart attack and stroke over time. Let's look at what you can do to reduce bad cholesterol.
Avoid excessive use of carbohydrates
Avoiding excessive carbohydrate intake can help lower cholesterol.
Avoid processed foods
Also, cut out fatty foods and processed foods from your diet.
Avoid using red meat
Also, reduce the excessive consumption of red meat from your diet.
Avoid sugar and oil
Also, eliminate foods containing sugar and oil from your diet.
Include fiber and healthy fats
Include foods rich in fiber and healthy fats in your diet.
Healthy body weight
Maintaining a healthy body weight is also important for lowering cholesterol.
Exercise
Exercising is a key way to reduce cholesterol.
Smoking and drinking
Avoid smoking and drinking. Reducing stress also helps control cholesterol and protect heart health.
