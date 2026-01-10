Health Guide: Proper Method to Soak and Consume Nuts and Seeds Daily
Nuts, seeds, and grains are great for improving your health. But if you don't eat them the right way, they can actually harm your health. Here's how to eat nuts and the methods you should follow.
Almond
Soak almonds in water for 8 to 12 hours. For better digestion, make sure to peel the skin off before eating.
Walnut
You need to soak walnuts in water for 4 to 6 hours. Don't soak them for too long, as they might turn bitter.
Chia Seed
You don't need to soak chia seeds for more than half an hour. You can add one tablespoon of chia seeds to half a cup of water.
Cashew Nut
Soak cashews in water for 2 to 4 hours. You can also add them to smoothies and drink them.
Peanut
Soak peanuts in water for 6 to 8 hours. You can eat them after they are soaked.
Flax Seed
You don't need to soak flax seeds for more than half an hour. However, eating them without soaking can hinder digestion.
Pumpkin Seed
Soak pumpkin seeds in water for 4 to 6 hours. Lightly roasting them after soaking helps to enhance the flavor.
