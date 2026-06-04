Gardening Tips: 5 Superfoods to Grow at Home for Better Gut Health and Immunity
Growing nutrient-rich foods at home can enhance gut health, improve digestion and strengthen immunity. Experts recommend cultivating fresh herbs, vegetables and fruits packed with fiber, probiotics and essential nutrients.
Fresh Mint
Mint is a refreshing herb known for its digestive benefits and soothing properties. Growing it at home ensures a constant supply for teas, salads and healthy meals.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is valued for its gut-friendly compounds and potential digestive support. This low-maintenance plant thrives in pots and requires minimal care.
Homegrown Leafy Greens
Leafy greens are rich in fiber, which helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Freshly harvested greens also provide essential vitamins and minerals for immunity.
Herbs in Balcony Garden
Small herb gardens can transform balconies into wellness hubs. Fresh herbs add flavour to meals while contributing to better digestion and overall health.
Kitchen Garden Harvest
Harvesting fruits and vegetables from your own garden promotes healthier eating habits. Homegrown produce is fresh, nutrient-dense and free from unnecessary handling.
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