Is your favourite perfume fading too quickly? Discover common mistakes like rubbing wrists and learn expert tips on how to apply perfume for a lasting scent.

Many people feel let down when their perfume doesn't last long or smells different from how it did in the bottle. Experts say the issue usually comes down to how the fragrance is applied and stored. Beauty experts from Cosmetify and The Perfume Shop explain that some simple habits can reduce the strength of a scent instead of making it stronger.

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Wrist Rubbing

One of the most common mistakes is rubbing your wrists together after spraying perfume. Maria Mukaranda explains that this action breaks down the fragrance molecules, which can make the scent fade more quickly. It can also mix with the natural oils on your skin, slightly altering how the perfume smells. Experts suggest spraying from a short distance and letting it dry naturally without rubbing.

Hair Spraying

Another habit to avoid is applying perfume directly to your hair. Katerina Knight, founder of a British fragrance brand, points out that most perfumes contain alcohol, which can lead to dryness over time. While it might seem effective for carrying scent, it can negatively affect hair health in the long term.

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Right Spots

Where you apply perfume makes a significant difference. Experts recommend focusing on pulse points such as the wrists, neck, and elbows. These areas are warmer, which helps the fragrance develop and last longer. Heat allows the different layers of a perfume to unfold more effectively throughout the day.

Skin Prep

Moisturized skin holds fragrance better than dry skin. Katerina Knight notes that applying a moisturizer before perfume can make a noticeable difference in how long the scent lasts. Some experts also suggest lightly spraying clothes, as fabric tends to hold fragrance for longer, though care should be taken to prevent stains.

Storage Tips

There is a popular belief, often seen on social media, that storing perfume in the fridge or freezer keeps it fresh. However, Maria Mukaranda warns that this can actually damage the scent. Sudden temperature changes may alter the composition of the fragrance. Instead, perfumes should be kept in a cool, dark place, away from direct sunlight.

Personal Chemistry

Another reason a perfume may smell different from person to person is due to body chemistry. Factors like skin type, diet, and hormones all play a role in how a fragrance develops. Experts advise always testing a perfume on your own skin rather than depending on how it smells on someone else.

Layering Scents

Specialists from The Perfume Shop also highlight the benefits of layering. Using matching products like scented body wash and lotion before applying perfume can help the fragrance last longer and feel more balanced.

Better Application

Finally, spraying perfume into the air and walking through it may look stylish, but it usually wastes most of the product. Experts say it is more effective to apply the perfume directly to your skin or clothing for better coverage.

Understanding how perfumes interact with skin and the environment is key to making your favourite scent last longer and smell its best.

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