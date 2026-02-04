Plant tulip bulbs in the fall for a spectacular display of color in February. Choose from a wide range of hues, including vibrant reds, soft pinks, and sunny yellows.
These climbing vines produce clusters of flowers in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white. Plant sweet pea seeds in February for a stunning display of blooms.
A deciduous shrub known for its bright yellow flowers that bloom in early spring. Plant forsythia shrubs in February for a burst of color in the garden.
These hardy bulbs produce clusters of trumpet-shaped blooms in shades of yellow, white, and orange. Plant daffodil bulbs in the fall for a burst of color in February.
