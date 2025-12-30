Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has moved into the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts of soldiers. The building was the site of two attempted coups and assassinations in the 1930s, leading to the ghost legends.

Japanese premier Sanae Takaichi may have extra trouble sleeping after she moved into the Prime Minister's official residence, where ghosts of Japanese soldiers from a century ago are reputed to reside.

Japan's first woman Prime Minister transferred on Monday into the stone-and-brick mansion, which adjoins her offices in central Tokyo, more than two months after taking office.

Until now she had been staying in accommodation for members of parliament, but drew criticism for taking 35 minutes to get to her office after a big earthquake in early December.

Takaichi, 64, came to power with pledges to "work, work, work, work and work", and has said that since taking office she is too busy to sleep more than two to four hours a night.

Opened in 1929, her new surroundings -- its style inspired by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright's since-demolished Imperial Hotel across town -- might also keep her awake.

It was the site of two attempted coups in the 1930s when several top officials including a Prime Minister were assassinated by young military officers.

In addition to at least one bullet hole, the ghosts of those who were involved are believed by some to have roamed the hallways ever since.

Takaichi's predecessor Shigeru Ishiba also lived at the residence, which was renovated in 2005, and said that he wasn't afraid of ghosts.

Before him, Fumio Kishida reported seeing no phantoms and sleeping soundly.

Former premier Shinzo Abe -- Takaichi's former mentor -- and Yoshihide Suga both lived elsewhere, leaving the supposed spectres without company for nine years until 2021.

