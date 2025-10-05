Sharad Purnima 2025 Date: When is it? Know the worship method, mantra, and timing
Sharad Purnima 2025 Date: Religious texts highlight the special importance of Sharad Purnima. This time, the festival will be celebrated over 2 days. One day will be for fasting and worship, and the other for bathing and charity
Sharad Purnima Mantra Puja Vidhi: The festival of Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. It's also called Kojagari Purnima. It's believed that on the night of Sharad Purnima, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth and resides in the homes of those who are awake. This time, the full moon tithi of Ashwin month falls on October 6th and 7th. The fast and worship for Sharad Purnima will be on Monday, October 6th, and the bathing and charity will be on the next day, October 7th. Learn how to perform the Sharad Purnima puja, which mantra to chant, and the auspicious timings
Sharad Purnima 2025 Auspicious Timings
Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on the night of Sharad Purnima. The auspicious time for this is from 11:45 PM to 12:34 AM. This means you'll only have 49 minutes for the puja. This is called the Nishitha Kaal Muhurat. Worshiping Lakshmi on this day is considered as auspicious as on Diwali.
Perform Puja on Sharad Purnima with this Method
- On the morning of Monday, October 6th, wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow for the fast and worship with water, rice, and flowers in your hand. Follow the rules of the fast throughout the day.
- Before the auspicious time at night, take a bath again and wear clean clothes. Place a wooden plank in a clean spot at home and install an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi on it.
- Apply a kumkum tilak to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer a garland of flowers and light a lamp with pure ghee. Also offer things like abir, gulal, clothes, and betel nuts to the goddess.
- Offer items of suhaag like a red chunri, bangles, and mehndi to the goddess. Offer bhog to the goddess as per your wish. After the puja, perform an aarti for Goddess Lakshmi with camphor.
- If possible, chant the mantras of Goddess Lakshmi for some time. The next morning, on Tuesday, October 7th, feed Brahmins and bid them farewell with donations and dakshina.
- By worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima in this way, happiness and prosperity remain in life, and all kinds of comforts are attained.
Goddess Lakshmi's Aarti Lyrics in Hindi
Om Jai Lakshmi Mata, Maiya Jai Lakshmi Mata.
Tumko nisdin sevat, Har Vishnu Vidhata. ||
Uma, Rama, Brahmani, tum hi jag mata.
Surya Chandrama dhyavat, Narad rishi gata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Durga roop niranjani, sukh-sampatti data.
Jo koi tumko dhyata, riddhi-siddhi dhan pata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Tum hi patal nivasini, tum hi shubhdata.
Karma-prabhav-prakashini, bhav nidhi ki trata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Jis ghar tum rehti ho, tahin mein hain sadgun aata.
Sab sambhav ho jata, mann nahi ghabrata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Tum bin yagya na hota, vastra na koi pata.
Khaan paan ka vaibhav, sab tumse aata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Shubh gun mandir sundar, kshirodadhi jata.
Ratna chaturdash tum bin, koi nahi pata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Mahalakshmi ji ki aarti, jo koi nar gata.
Ur anand samata, paap utar jata. ||
||Om Jai Lakshmi Mata...||
Om Jai Lakshmi Mata, Maiya Jai Lakshmi Mata.
Tumko nisdin sevat, Har Vishnu Vidhata. ||
