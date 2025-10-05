Image Credit : Getty

- On the morning of Monday, October 6th, wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow for the fast and worship with water, rice, and flowers in your hand. Follow the rules of the fast throughout the day.

- Before the auspicious time at night, take a bath again and wear clean clothes. Place a wooden plank in a clean spot at home and install an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi on it.

- Apply a kumkum tilak to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer a garland of flowers and light a lamp with pure ghee. Also offer things like abir, gulal, clothes, and betel nuts to the goddess.

- Offer items of suhaag like a red chunri, bangles, and mehndi to the goddess. Offer bhog to the goddess as per your wish. After the puja, perform an aarti for Goddess Lakshmi with camphor.

- If possible, chant the mantras of Goddess Lakshmi for some time. The next morning, on Tuesday, October 7th, feed Brahmins and bid them farewell with donations and dakshina.

- By worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima in this way, happiness and prosperity remain in life, and all kinds of comforts are attained.