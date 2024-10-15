Sharad Purnima: Health, wealth, happiness rituals; check moonrise time

spirituality
Performing certain rituals on Sharad Purnima improves health, brings prosperity to the family, and pleases Goddess Lakshmi for blessings
Sharad Purnima is celebrated on October 16, 2024. People observe fasts and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi
The moonrise time on Sharad Purnima 2024, October 16, is at 6:32 PM
Starts: October 16 at 11:10 AM ; Ends: October 17 at 7:25 PM
The moon's rays on Sharad Purnima have healing properties, providing positive energy
Make kheer at home and place it under the moonlight when the moon rises for health benefits
Place a silver coin in the kheer and make your health-related wishes
Offer the kheer to the moon, chanting 'Om Chandramase Namah' at least 21 times
Pregnant women are advised to sit in the moonlight for a healthy and beautiful child