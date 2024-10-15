spirituality

Sharad Purnima: Health, wealth, happiness rituals; check moonrise time

Sharad Purnima Rituals

Performing certain rituals on Sharad Purnima improves health, brings prosperity to the family, and pleases Goddess Lakshmi for blessings

Sharad Purnima 2024 Date

Sharad Purnima is celebrated on October 16, 2024. People observe fasts and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi

Sharad Purnima 2024: Moonrise Time

The moonrise time on Sharad Purnima 2024, October 16, is at 6:32 PM

Sharad Purnima Start and End Time

Starts: October 16 at 11:10 AM ; Ends: October 17 at 7:25 PM

Sharad Purnima Moon's Healing Properties

The moon's rays on Sharad Purnima have healing properties, providing positive energy

Sharad Purnima Health Rituals

Make kheer at home and place it under the moonlight when the moon rises for health benefits

Place a Silver Coin in Kheer

Place a silver coin in the kheer and make your health-related wishes

Sharad Purnima Kheer Puja

Offer the kheer to the moon, chanting 'Om Chandramase Namah' at least 21 times

Sharad Purnima Advice for Pregnant Women

Pregnant women are advised to sit in the moonlight for a healthy and beautiful child

