    Sharad Purnima 2024: 3 Items not to donate for good fortune

    Learn about the date, auspicious timings, and significance of Sharad Purnima 2024. Discover which three items should not be donated on this day to avoid potential misfortune and ensure prosperity.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Sharad Purnima is celebrated yearly on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. This day is considered very auspicious in the Hindu calendar. It is said that if devotees worship God with a true heart on Sharad Purnima, they receive its benefits. Worshiping Lord Vishnu holds special significance on this day. Goddess Lakshmi and Chandra Dev are also worshipped. Let's find out the date of Sharad Purnima in 2024, the benefits of donating on this day, and the things to avoid donating.

    Date and Time of Sharad Purnima

    This year, Ashwin Purnima will begin on October 16, 2024, at 8:40 PM and end on October 17, 2024, at 4:55 PM. Therefore, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 16th, considering the Udaya Tithi. Consuming Kheer under the moonlight on this day is considered especially significant. It is believed that doing so removes all diseases from a person's life and brings happiness and prosperity to their home.

    Significance of Sharad Purnima

    According to religious beliefs, the festival of Sharad Purnima falls after the end of Sharad Navratri. This day is considered the most fruitful and auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. It is said that devotees definitely receive the auspicious results of worship on this day. On this day, the moon is present in all its sixteen phases, and nectar rains down from its rays.

    Things Not to Donate on Sharad Purnima

    Sharad Purnima is also considered very auspicious for donations. It is said that donating certain things on this day is very auspicious. However, there are some things that should not be donated on this day. It is said that salt should not be donated by mistake on this day. Salt is considered a symbol of negative energy in Hinduism. In such a situation, donating salt on this day can cause problems. Yogurt is also not donated on this day. It is said that donating yogurt on this day is not auspicious. It increases bitterness in life.

    What to Donate on Sharad Purnima

    Sharad Purnima is a very auspicious day, and donating on this day is not prohibited. Kheer holds special importance on this day. Kheer should be consumed and donated on this day. Rice and jaggery can also be donated on this day.

