Cancer Risk: 7 Everyday Things In Your Kitchen That Could Be Risky
Experts are warning us that everyday items in our kitchens, from plastic dabbas to processed foods, can increase health risks if we use them regularly.
7 things that can increase your cancer risk
Reports show that cancer cases are increasing in India. Experts warn that regular use of everyday kitchen items, from plastic containers to processed foods, can seriously up our health risks.
Cancer cases in India are steadily increasing
Cancer cases in India are steadily going up. Experts predict that by 2026, we could see over 15 lakh new cases reported every year. While our lifestyle and genes play a big part, experts say some common household items also pose a health risk.
Experts warn that some items can cause serious health risks
Experts are warning that some foods and items we commonly use in our kitchens can lead to serious health problems. Let's take a look at what they are.
Regular consumption of packed snacks and deep-fried foods can be harmful
Many of us absolutely love processed and fried foods. But regularly eating packed snacks and deep-fried items can be very harmful. These foods often contain chemicals and preservatives that, over time, can increase the risk of cancer.
Even a dishwashing sponge can be dangerous. These sponges can have invisible bacteria.
Even the simple sponge you use to wash dishes can be dangerous. These sponges can host invisible bacteria. These germs can then stick to your utensils, enter your body, and weaken your immune system.
Foods and drinks high in sugar, especially fast food, should be eaten in moderation.
You should consume foods and drinks high in sugar, especially fast food, only in moderation. Experts have linked excessive sugar intake to conditions like diabetes, which in turn can also increase your cancer risk.
Avoid storing or reheating food in plastic as microplastics and toxins can enter the body.
We use plastic containers widely in our kitchens. But they contain harmful chemicals that can leak into your food, especially when it's hot. You should avoid storing or reheating food in plastic, as this allows microplastics and toxins to enter your body.
Aluminium foil is commonly used for wrapping food.
We commonly use aluminium foil to wrap food. However, cooking or storing very acidic or salty foods in foil can cause metal particles to seep into the food. This can become a health hazard.
When overheated, the coating on these pans can release toxic chemicals.
Non-stick pans are super convenient, but they can also be harmful. When you overheat them, the coating on these pans can release toxic chemicals. This raises serious concerns about long-term health problems.
Do not use non-stick cookware if it is scratched or damaged
You must not use non-stick cookware if it has scratches or is damaged. If it's damaged, replace it immediately. Flakes from old coatings can mix with your food and negatively affect organs like the liver and lungs.
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