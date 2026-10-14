Almost every household uses regular white salt. Companies make this salt from seawater or underground salt reserves. They remove impurities and process it into clear crystals. White salt mainly contains sodium chloride. Most brands add iodine to this salt. Your body needs iodine to produce thyroid hormones. You will face thyroid problems if your diet lacks iodine. You must use iodized white salt for daily cooking.

But you should not eat too much salt. High sodium levels increase your blood pressure and heart disease risks. You must use salt in strict moderation.