Rice water is also very good for the plants in your home garden. It is full of vitamins and minerals necessary for plant growth. Pour cooled rice water or leftover starch water onto indoor and outdoor plants once a week. However, make sure no salt or other spices are mixed in that water.

4. Relief for skin problems..

If you have dry skin or sensitive skin problems, a rice water bath works wonders. Mix a little rice water in your bathing water and bathe for 10-15 minutes. The starch in rice water reduces skin inflammation and provides moisture. It works as a natural medicine especially for sunburnt skin.

5. Use as kitchen cleaner..

Rice water has natural cleaning properties. Dip a clean cloth in rice water and wipe kitchen countertops, sinks, and other surfaces. Its mild acidity easily removes stubborn stains and grease without any harsh chemicals.

For bathing pets..

If you have pets like dogs or cats at home, rice water is also very good for their health. After bathing them with shampoo, pour unsalted plain rice water on their body and wash it off after a few minutes. It acts as a natural conditioner, leaving their fur soft and shiny.