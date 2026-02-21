Hyderabad celebrates the start of Ramzan with its famous haleem and biryani, attracting praise from visitors. The Telangana government has also issued an order allowing Muslim government employees to leave their offices early during the holy month.

Hyderabad Celebrates Ramzan with Haleem and Biryani

As Ramzan began on Thursday, Hyderabad is celebrating the holy month with its signature dishes, especially the famous haleem, a slow-cooked stew made with wheat, lentils, and meat. Pawan from Bengaluru said that whenever he visits Hyderabad during Ramzan, he makes it a point not to miss haleem and biryani, adding that the quality is very good. "Whenever I come to Hyderabad in Ramzan season, I do not miss haleem and biryani here... The quality is very good," Pawan told ANI.

Another Bengaluru resident, Chetan, who was in Hyderabad for an official meeting, shared his experience of trying haleem for the first time. He said that Pawan, his close friend, had recommended a very good place to try the dish. "Whenever I come to Hyderabad in Ramzan season, I do not miss haleem and biryani here. The quality is very good. My name is Chetan. I am coming here for first time. Actually, I stay in Bengaluru, so today I had come to Hyderabad for some official meeting purpose. So Pawan is my close friend, actually, so he told me like there is a very good place for this thing (haleem), and I am trying it for the first time," he told ANI.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers.

Telangana Govt Accommodates Fasting Employees

Meanwhile, the Telangana government earlier issued an order permitting Muslim government employees to leave offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to Memo No. 677/Poll.B/26 dated February 17, 2026, the facility has been granted to Muslim government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, as well as Public Sector employees in the State.

The early departure provision is intended to enable employees observing the fast to return home in time to break their fast at sunset and perform religious duties.

The order applies across various departments and institutions in Telangana.

The holy month of Ramzan, which begins on February 19 this year, is expected to last approximately 29 to 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. (ANI)