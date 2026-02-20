Ramadan 2026: 5 Must-Follow Tips to Protect Kidney Health While Fasting Safely
Fasting during Ramadan can impact hydration and kidney function. Follow these five expert-backed tips to stay hydrated, manage diet, avoid strain, and keep your kidneys healthy throughout the holy month safely and effectively overall.
Kidney stones
Dehydration can cause kidney stones. So, make sure to drink plenty of water before and after fasting.
Urinary Infection
Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration and urinary tract infections. So, be sure to drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours.
Drink water
Drink plenty of water before and after fasting. However, don't try to drink a lot of water at once. Sip it at intervals.
Hydrating foods
During the fasting month, try to eat more hydrating foods. You can eat foods like watermelon, cucumber, and soup.
Reduce salt and caffeine
Don't drink too many beverages containing salt and caffeine. This can flush water out of your body quickly, leading to dehydration.
