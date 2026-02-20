Ritika Kadam is a sought-after celebrity hairstylist known for styling Nita Ambani and top Bollywood stars. Her signature elegant looks and premium per-look fees have made her a luxury beauty expert today.

Mumbai's renowned bridal and celebrity hairstylist Ritika Kadam is currently in the spotlight. Having carved a niche for herself in the glamour industry, Ritika has experience working with many high-profile clients. According to media reports, she has styled the hair for major celebrities on special occasions. Ritika is also very active on social media with millions of followers. She is particularly known for bridal hair trends and luxury wedding looks.

How is her name linked to Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani, who belongs to one of the country's biggest business families, is famous for her elegant and royal look. According to reports, Ritika Kadam has done hairstyling for the Ambani family at high-profile events and family functions. Although official details of every event are not public, Ritika's name is taken in the industry as a 'luxury bridal and celebrity hair expert'.

Which big names has Ritika Kadam worked for?

Ritika Kadam's name has been associated with several celebrity assignments. Besides the big name of Nita Ambani, she has mentioned in media interviews that she has worked for many celebrities. She has worked for Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Additionally, she did the hairstyling for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's wedding, which went viral on social media. Reports also revealed that she has created hair looks for actor Ranveer Singh's sister on special occasions.

How much does Ritika Kadam charge for one hairstyle?

When it comes to fees, Ritika Kadam works in the premium segment. According to available information, she charges around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 or more for a bridal hair/makeup package, and ₹2,500 to ₹12,000 for party/event hairstyling, depending on the service. The fees can be higher for major events, destination weddings, or VVIP assignments.

Why is hairstylist Ritika Kadam in such high demand?

Ritika Kadam's specialty is the fusion of traditional and modern styles. She particularly gives brides a hair look that balances well with heavy jewelry and outfits. Due to her strong hold in the high-profile client and luxury wedding market, she is counted among India's most talked-about hairstylists today. Her styling has a special focus on detailing, whether it's the finishing of a bun, wavy curls, or a traditional gajra setup. She creates customized hairstyles according to each bride's face cut, outfit, and wedding theme. This is why her name has become a symbol of trust and class, from celebrity weddings to destination weddings.