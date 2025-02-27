Ramadan 2025: Important fasting rules you need to follow THIS holy month

The month of Ramadan is very sacred. During this month, Muslim brothers fast and pray to Allah. However, those who fast during this holy month must know certain rules. What are they?

article_image1
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

The very sacred month of Ramadan has started. During this month, all Muslims fast for Allah. Muslims consider the month of Ramadan to be very sacred.  Muslims fast throughout this month. They pray five times a day. During this month, Muslim brothers pray to Allah more. According to the Quran, praying to Allah in the month of Ramadan brings 70 times more reward. Ramadan is not just about fasting, there are many rules you need to remember.  If you ignore these, you will face difficulties. Let's learn about the rules to remember for those who are fasting for Ramadan. 

article_image2

Ramadan

Brush your teeth after fasting 

Did you know that you should not brush after fasting? If you brush, your fast will be broken. That is why you should not brush by mistake after fasting. However, you can use toothpaste before fasting and after breaking the fast. But do not brush your teeth at all after fasting. 
 

article_image3

Guidelines to follow before fasting Ramadan

Physical relationship after fasting 

Fasting is considered very sacred. That is why you should not have physical relations during this month. A person who has physical relations becomes impure. So it is better to stay away from physical relations after fasting.

article_image4

Ramadan

Reduce the use of social media

The month of Ramadan is very sacred. That is why everything you do should be pure. You should not do things that are forbidden in Islam at all. Also, reduce the use of social media during this month. Avoid watching movies, cartoons, and listening to songs. This increases the pressure on the tongue and mind and increases hunger. So try to recite the Quran all day long. Also, pray to Allah five times a day.
 

article_image5

Drinking water, tea, coffee, and eating food are prohibited after fasting. But taking medicine is also prohibited during fasting. So if you have any health problems, do not fast. Because it is difficult for you to fast. It is also not good for health. 
 

article_image6

Ramadan fasting rules

Ramadan fasting rules

Fasting does not just mean being hungry and thirsty, but also staying away from bad deeds. Along with the tongue, the eyes, ears, and hands also fast. Fasting means that during this time we all do not see bad, do not think bad or do not behave badly. Also, you should not trouble anyone through your words during this month. If this happens even by mistake, you will not get the mercy of Allah. 

article_image7

Importance of fasting

It is said in Islam that fasting in the month of Ramadan makes one very happy. That is why Muslim brothers fast during the month of Ramadan. According to the Quran, the fruits of worship performed in this month are 70 times more than in other months. 

