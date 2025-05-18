Goram Ghat to Menal Waterfall: Top 5 scenic waterfall destinations of Rajasthan
Rajasthan is known not only for its heat and sand but also for its beautiful waterfalls. These waterfalls offer a cool respite in the summer and are no less than a paradise for nature lovers
| Published : May 18 2025, 01:44 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rajasthan's boundless natural beauty
Rajasthan, known for its deserts, sand, and hot winds, also boasts boundless natural beauty. The waterfalls hidden in the hilly terrain of the Aravalli mountain range add to the state's splendor.
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
A cool respite even in the scorching heat
Rajasthan's beautiful waterfalls offer a sense of coolness and tranquility even in the scorching heat. We're talking about 5 such waterfalls in Rajasthan that feel like paradise even in the summer.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
1. Goram Ghat Waterfall (Rajsamand)
Goram Ghat is also called the "Hill Station" of Rajasthan. Situated in the Aravalli valleys, this waterfall becomes even more beautiful during the monsoon. The train journey here and the water falling amidst the hills offer peace of mind.
46
Image Credit : Asianet News
2. Menal Waterfall, Chittorgarh
Menal Waterfall (Chittorgarh) is known for its height and torrential water flow. There are also ancient temples nearby, making this place a confluence of religious and natural beauty.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
3. Bheem Waterfall, Kota
Bheem Waterfall near Kota is a wonderful picnic spot. The lush green environment and falling water make it a great place to visit with family and friends.
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
4. Pur Waterfall, Bhilwara
Located in Bhilwara district, this waterfall is not very famous, but locals call it a "hidden paradise." During the rainy season, this waterfall is at its most beautiful.
Pictures are only representational
Top Stories