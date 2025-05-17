English

Travel Guide: 7 Indian Destinations to Visit on a Full Moon Day

May 17 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy
Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur’s lakes and palaces reflect the moonlight, turning the city into a dreamy, golden spectacle.

Chandratal, Himachal Pradesh

True to its name, Chandratal (Moon Lake) glows beautifully under the full moon, surrounded by rugged Himalayan peaks.

Neermahal, Tripura

This stunning palace built on Rudrasagar Lake appears even more majestic when illuminated by the full moon.

Tso Moriri, Ladakh

At high altitude, Tso Moriri’s still waters reflect the moon and stars, creating a breathtaking celestial illusion.

Kerala Backwaters

A houseboat ride through Kerala’s backwaters on a full moon night offers a peaceful and romantic experience with the moon’s reflection dancing on the water.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The vast salt desert of Kutch turns into a surreal spectacle under the full moon, reflecting its light like a shimmering mirror.

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal’s white marble shimmers under the full moon, creating an ethereal glow that enhances its beauty and romance.

