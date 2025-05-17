Udaipur’s lakes and palaces reflect the moonlight, turning the city into a dreamy, golden spectacle.
True to its name, Chandratal (Moon Lake) glows beautifully under the full moon, surrounded by rugged Himalayan peaks.
This stunning palace built on Rudrasagar Lake appears even more majestic when illuminated by the full moon.
At high altitude, Tso Moriri’s still waters reflect the moon and stars, creating a breathtaking celestial illusion.
A houseboat ride through Kerala’s backwaters on a full moon night offers a peaceful and romantic experience with the moon’s reflection dancing on the water.
The vast salt desert of Kutch turns into a surreal spectacle under the full moon, reflecting its light like a shimmering mirror.
The Taj Mahal’s white marble shimmers under the full moon, creating an ethereal glow that enhances its beauty and romance.
