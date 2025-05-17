Etihad Rail to cut Abu Dhabi–Dubai travel to just 57 minutes
The UAE's Etihad Rail passenger service is set to launch soon, connecting 11 cities across seven emirates with a 1,200 km railway network. It's projected to handle 36.5 million passengers annually.
Published : May 17 2025
1 Min read
Abu Dhabi To Dubai 57 Minutes
The UAE's Etihad Rail passenger service will start in 2026. This will be a milestone in the country's transport sector. The launch of the passenger service was announced in a social media post after a meeting between Etihad Rail representatives and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Al Dhafra Region.
Etihad Rail Service
Etihad Rail thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his support. The service will handle 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030. The 1,200 km railway network will connect 11 cities across seven emirates, significantly reducing travel time.
11 Cities Connection Project
The 1200 km project costs 40 billion dirhams. The passenger train, traveling at 200 km/h, can carry 400 people. The track connects 11 cities and other inland areas in the UAE, from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the north.
From Wi-Fi to Restaurant
Travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 105 minutes, and Dubai to Fujairah in just 50. Amenities include Wi-Fi, charging points, music, a restaurant, and air conditioning. Ticket prices will be affordable and integrated with existing public transport systems.
