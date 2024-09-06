Lifestyle
Dry cleaning a lehenga frequently can be very expensive. And it takes away its shine. In such a situation, you can adopt these tips to clean the lehenga.
After wearing your lehenga, avoid putting it in the cupboard immediately. Allow it to air dry or sit in light sunlight to remove sweat and moisture.
If the fabric of your lehenga is washable, then you can wash the lehenga with cold water. Washing the lehenga in hot water can damage its color.
Instead of detergent, you can use salt scrub to wash the lehenga or you can also wash or spot cleaning the lehenga using coarse salt at home.
Many types of fabric cleaners are available in the market these days, which do not use hard detergents. You can take it in a handkerchief and remove stains or dirt.
Lehenga can be cleaned using mild detergent or shampoo. Make lather by adding it to cold water and wash the lehenga by hand for only 10 to 15 minutes.
To wash the lehenga, you can make a solution of natural ingredients like baking soda, lemon and vinegar and apply it on the stain and clean it.
You can dry the wet lehenga in an airy room or in light sunlight. Drying the lehenga in strong sunlight can fade its color.