5 Disadvantages of Overeating Pumpkin Seeds: Effects on Digestion and Health
Pumpkin seeds are packed with a lot of nutritional benefits. They contain healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. While eating them is good for your health, eating too many can be harmful.
Digestive problems
Pumpkin seeds are rich in fiber. Eating them in small amounts is good for digestion. But too much can cause stomach pain and diarrhea.
Leads to weight gain
Pumpkin seeds are high in calories and fat. Eating too many of them can lead to weight gain.
Allergies
While eating pumpkin seeds is healthy, it can cause allergies in some people. So, be careful when eating pumpkin seeds.
Lowers blood pressure
Eating pumpkin seeds helps lower blood sugar levels. But for those with low blood pressure, it can cause it to drop even further.
Harmful for children
Avoid giving pumpkin seeds to children. Because they are small, hard seeds, kids might find them difficult to digest.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.