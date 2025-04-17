Food recipe: Puducherry special crispy egg pakoda you must try today
Egg bonda is a common snack, but have you heard of Puducherry's Egg Pakoda? A popular street food, this crispy, savory snack is a must-try when visiting Puducherry. Learn how to make this unique and delicious evening snack at home.
Published : Apr 17 2025, 09:51 AM
1 Min read
Puducherry Special Crispy Egg Pakoda
Puducherry's street food Egg Pakoda has a dedicated fan base. The crispy exterior and soft, flavorful egg inside make a fantastic combination. This unique dish is a must-try when in Puducherry.
Ingredients
3 boiled & peeled eggs, 1 cup besan, ¼ cup rice flour, 1 tsp chili powder, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, ¼ tsp garam masala, a pinch of asafoetida, curry leaves, coriander leaves, salt, and oil.
Simple steps to prepare egg pakoda
Slice boiled eggs. Mix besan, rice flour, and spices. Add water to form a batter. Dip egg slices in batter and fry until golden. Serve hot with chutney.
