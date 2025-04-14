Lifestyle

Food Guide: Discover Kolkata’s top 10 must try vegetarian dishes

Image credits: Google

Shorshe Phulkopi

Cauliflower cooked in a tangy mustard-based sauce, offering a healthy and flavorful option.

Image credits: Google

Begun Bhaja

Thinly sliced eggplants fried to crispy perfection, making a delightful side dish with rice and dal.

Image credits: Google

Labra

A wholesome Bengali vegetable stew made with pumpkin, carrots, and potatoes, offering a light yet flavorful experience.

Image credits: Google

Mochar Ghonto

A hearty dish made with banana flowers, potatoes, and spices, packed with nutrients and rich taste.

Image credits: Google

Aloo Posto

Comfort food at its best, featuring potatoes cooked in a mild poppy seed paste for a unique earthy flavor.

Image credits: Google

Dhokar Dalna

Crispy lentil cakes soaked in a spicy mustard oil gravy, combining crunchy textures with bold flavors.

Image credits: Google

Shukto

A bittersweet vegetable stew with bitter gourd and mustard paste, known for its detoxifying properties.

Image credits: Google

Chhanar Kalia

Soft paneer chunks cooked in a creamy curry with tomatoes and spices, perfect for paneer lovers.

Image credits: Google

Radhaballavi

Stuffed puris filled with spiced lentils, often served with chutneys or curries for a satisfying bite.

Image credits: Google

Sondesh

A light Bengali dessert made from fresh cottage cheese, flavored with cardamom for a sweet finish.

Image credits: Google

9 reasons why you should drink cardamom water on empty stomach

Timeless Salwar Suit Styles Inspired by Kajol for Married Women

Choose Karisma Kapoor's 6 Hairstyles for a Beautiful Look

Spotted: Celeb & Model Quirky Fashion - Feathers, Flowers & More!