Food Guide: Discover Kolkata’s top 10 must try vegetarian dishes

Cauliflower cooked in a tangy mustard-based sauce, offering a healthy and flavorful option.
Thinly sliced eggplants fried to crispy perfection, making a delightful side dish with rice and dal.
A wholesome Bengali vegetable stew made with pumpkin, carrots, and potatoes, offering a light yet flavorful experience.
A hearty dish made with banana flowers, potatoes, and spices, packed with nutrients and rich taste.
Comfort food at its best, featuring potatoes cooked in a mild poppy seed paste for a unique earthy flavor.
Crispy lentil cakes soaked in a spicy mustard oil gravy, combining crunchy textures with bold flavors.
A bittersweet vegetable stew with bitter gourd and mustard paste, known for its detoxifying properties.
Soft paneer chunks cooked in a creamy curry with tomatoes and spices, perfect for paneer lovers.
Stuffed puris filled with spiced lentils, often served with chutneys or curries for a satisfying bite.
A light Bengali dessert made from fresh cottage cheese, flavored with cardamom for a sweet finish.
