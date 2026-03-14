Yoga For BP: Ladies, Control High BP At Home With These 5 Simple Yoga Asanas
These days, high blood pressure is becoming a big problem for many women. Stress, a poor diet, and not moving around enough can make it worse. But don't worry, doing a few simple yoga asanas regularly can really help you keep your BP in check.
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The Benefits of Yoga Asanas
Today's fast-paced lifestyle is causing high blood pressure (High BP) in many women. The main culprits are stress, not enough sleep, an unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise. But, practising yoga for just a few minutes every day can help you control your BP. Yoga calms both the mind and body, and it's great for your heart's health too.
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Vajrasana
Vajrasana is the only yoga pose you can do right after a meal. This asana improves your digestion and reduces stress in the body. To do it, just kneel on the floor and place your hands on your knees. Focus on your breathing for a few minutes. This simple practice calms the mind and helps keep your blood pressure under control.
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Tadasana
People consider Tadasana a very simple yet effective yoga pose. This asana improves blood circulation in the body and reduces stress. To do Tadasana, stand straight, raise your hands up, and stretch your whole body. Hold this position for a few seconds and then slowly come back to normal. Doing Tadasana regularly helps manage blood pressure.
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Bhujangasana
Bhujangasana, or the Cobra Pose, strengthens your chest and stomach muscles. It also improves blood flow throughout the body. To do this, lie on your stomach and use your hands to lift the front part of your body. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then go back down. This asana helps reduce stress and improves heart health.
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Shavasana
Shavasana is the perfect yoga pose for giving your mind and body complete rest. Just lie straight on the floor, close your eyes, and let your body go loose. Focus quietly on your breath for a few minutes. This helps reduce mental stress and keeps your blood pressure balanced.
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Pranayama
Pranayama is a very important part of yoga. The practice of taking deep breaths in and out increases the oxygen supply in your body. This, in turn, reduces stress and helps control blood pressure. Doing Pranayama for 10 to 15 minutes every morning will keep both your mind and body healthy.
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Benefits of Regular Yoga
Practising yoga regularly doesn't just control blood pressure; it improves your overall health. Your body stays flexible, stress levels go down, and you feel a sense of mental peace. That's why it's so important for women to take out a few minutes for yoga every day.
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