Image Credit : Social Media

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a name that rings a bell not only for her global prominence in entertainment but also an endorsement of this quality skin that never dulls on red carpets across the world. The actress is known to squeeze in a beating time schedule with a skin regimen that marries Indian traditions and modern self-care. This is a breakdown of Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine and beauty tips she'd swear by for.