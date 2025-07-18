Priyanka Chopra’s Skincare Routine Revealed: 7 Steps to Glowing Skin
DIY natural treatments married to sunscreen and hydration celebrate the age-old, consistent mindfulness that glowy skin requires. As she often says, however, confidence is your best beauty weapon.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Priyanka Chopra’s Skincare Rituals
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a name that rings a bell not only for her global prominence in entertainment but also an endorsement of this quality skin that never dulls on red carpets across the world. The actress is known to squeeze in a beating time schedule with a skin regimen that marries Indian traditions and modern self-care. This is a breakdown of Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine and beauty tips she'd swear by for.
1. Double Cleansing
Priyanka believes in removing every trace of makeup and dirt before bed. She follows a double cleansing method with the skin-cleansing approach of an oil cleanser for complete makeup dissolution, followed by gentle foaming cleansers that cleanse deep pores. This has helped avoid breakouts and kept skin fresh.
2. Natural DIY Face Masks
She often embraces what is called the remedy for the homemade skin care transmitted by her mom and grandma. One of her favorite old-type masks is made with yogurt, turmeric, and chickpea flour (besan) - inspired Ubtan. This pretty traditional mask of India brightens the skin, takes off tan, and gives an instant glow.
3. Hydration Both Inside and Out
For the sake of skin keeping itself in moisturized condition, Priyanka loves to drink liters of water and coconut water, throughout the day. Priyanka also indulges in using very thick moisturizers and facial oils for locking in the moisture. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E are usually found in her routine as staples, especially during long flights or dry weather.
4. Sunscreen Whenever
Even with that dusky color, Priyanka never misses sunscreen applications. Broad-spectrum SPF should offer protection from sun damage and hyperpigmentation, according to her. "Prevention is better than repair," she says.
5. Smoothening Face But With Skincare
Priyanka loves to keep her bare skin free of makeup every time she is not shooting, making it breathe. In most instances, the actress directs almost all her time and effort in skin care rather than covering her face. She thus provides her base with a healthy and glowing one.
6. Weekly Exfoliation
Priyanka exfoliates once or twice a week using mild scrubs or fruit enzyme peels to achieve smooth skin. This has helped in preventing dead skin cells and dullness while increasing product absorption.
7. Healthy Sleep & Stress Management
Good sleep and mental wellness are very important to Priyanka at getting great skin, and even, a good meditation, family time, or social media detox has a place in her selfish self-care.