Barfi to Mary Kom: 10 Must Watch Priyanka Chopra Movies With Highest IMBd Rating
From commercial entertainers to intense character-driven stories, Priyanka Chopra’s filmography reflects her daring choices and consistent evolution as an actor. Whether you're a long-time fan or a new admirer, these 10 films are essential watches.
Priyanka Chopra has carved a space for herself not just in Bollywood but globally, with a range of powerful performances across genres. From intense dramas to high-octane action and biopics, here are 10 of her finest films that showcase her versatility and talent.
1. Barfi! (2012)
Role: Jhilmil Chatterjee
In this heartwarming tale, Priyanka delivered a critically acclaimed performance as an autistic girl, showing immense depth and restraint.
2. Mary Kom (2014)
Role: Mary Kom
She transformed herself into the Olympic boxer in this inspiring biopic that highlighted the struggles and triumphs of India's boxing legend.
3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Role: Kashibai
As the first wife of Bajirao, Priyanka brought emotional strength and grace to a role that balanced love, pride, and heartbreak.
4. Fashion (2008)
Role: Meghna Mathur
Her National Award-winning role as a small-town girl navigating the dark glamour of the fashion industry remains one of her most iconic performances.
5. Don (2006) & Don 2 (2011)
Role: Roma
She impressed as a fierce, vengeful cop in these slick action thrillers opposite Shah Rukh Khan, mixing glam with grit.
6. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
Role: Susanna
A bold and layered performance as a woman who murders her seven husbands, Priyanka pushed the boundaries of mainstream cinema here.
7. Aitraaz (2004)
Role: Sonia Roy
In this early career-defining role, she played a negative character with conviction, earning widespread praise and awards.
8. The Sky Is Pink (2019)
Role: Aditi Chaudhary
As a mother dealing with her daughter’s terminal illness, Priyanka delivered a moving and grounded performance in this emotional drama.
9. Kaminey (2009)
Role: Sweety
She played a feisty Marathi girl in this gritty thriller, bringing realism and charm to a complex love story amidst chaos.
10. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Role: Ayesha Mehra
As a successful entrepreneur navigating family drama, Priyanka balanced vulnerability and ambition in this star-studded ensemble film.