Priyanka Chopra Allegedly Dated THESE Men Before Marrying Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra, born on July 18, 1982, won Miss World 2000, then began modeling before successfully entering Bollywood and Hollywood. Over the years, she has been linked with several celebrities.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Priyanka Chopra Dating History
Priyanka Chopra, born on July 18, 1982, won Miss World 2000, then began modeling before successfully entering Bollywood and Hollywood. Over the years, she has been linked with several celebrities.
Aseem Merchant
Priyanka Chopra had an affair with Aseem Merchant in the early days of her career. Both of them were modeling at that time. However, after this Priyanka turned to Bollywood and their relationship broke up.
Akshay Kumar
Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's film. The two became friends and then fell in love. After this, they worked together in many films. People loved their pairing. However, when Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna came to know about this affair, the relationship ended because of her.
Harman Baweja
After this, Priyanka Chopra fell in love with Harman Baweja. Both of them worked together in many films. Priyanka was very serious about this relationship, but Harman betrayed her, due to which Priyanka broke up with him.
Shahid Kapoor
After this, Priyanka Chopra started dating Shahid Kapoor, but she always kept mum on this relationship. The chemistry of both of them was liked a lot in the film 'Kaminey'. At that time, both of them were often spotted together. However, suddenly both of them separated.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's names have also been linked. According to media reports, when Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan got wind of this relationship, it created a stir in both their lives. In such a situation, Shah Rukh decided to keep a distance from Priyanka. Priyanka has appeared in films like Don with Shah Rukh.
Top Hiddleston
Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston's name is also included in this list. However, Priyanka called these mere rumours.
Nick Jonas
After this, Priyanka Chopra started dating Hollywood singer Nick Jonas. After being in a relationship for a long time, they got married in the year 2019. Now they have a daughter from this marriage, whose name is Malti Marie Chopra.