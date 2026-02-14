Keep These 4 Sacred Items in Your Pooja Room to Attract Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings
According to Vastu, the pooja room holds a special place in the home. Every item placed here has its own significance. As per Vastu, keeping certain items pleases the gods. So, make sure to keep these four items in your home's pooja room.
The Importance of Vastu Shastra
In Hinduism, Vastu Shastra has special importance. Following it helps overcome many obstacles in life. It brings progress to the home and happiness in life.
What to Keep in the Home's Pooja Room?
It's very important to have certain items in the home's pooja room. Keeping these sacred objects quickly pleases the gods residing in the house, which helps drive away poverty.
Light a Diya
In Hinduism, a diya is always lit during any auspicious event. It's considered very auspicious because it's made of the five elements: earth, water, air, fire, and sky.
Saligrama Stone
Keeping a Saligrama stone in the home's pooja room is considered very auspicious. If this stone is kept in the pooja room, happiness and prosperity will reside in the home.
Keep a Conch Shell
It's very important to keep a conch shell in the pooja room. In any house where a conch is present, everything will be auspicious because Goddess Lakshmi resides there.
Sandalwood
Sandalwood is widely used in worship and rituals. Its fragrance helps to remove negative energy from the home.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.