Pongal 2026 is a multi-day South Indian festival celebrated in January. Learn the meaning, significance, traditions, and interesting story behind this harvest festival and why it is so special.
Learn everything about Pongal
In Tamil Nadu, the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal. The word “Pongal” literally means “to boil over,” symbolising abundance and prosperity. This festival also marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year, making it a time of joy, new beginnings, and cultural significance across the region.
When will Pongal be celebrated?
The Pongal festival is celebrated over four days, from 14th to 17th January, with each day having its own special significance. The days are known as Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, each marked by unique traditions, rituals, and festivities that bring families and communities together in celebration.
Why is Pongal celebrated?
According to a popular legend, Lord Shiva’s bull, Nandi, once got a message mixed up, which led to humans needing his assistance in farming. To honour this act, bulls are revered and worshipped during the Pongal festival, symbolising their importance in agriculture and the prosperity they bring to human life.
Pongal is a festival to thank the Sun God
Pongal is also a festival to give thanks to the Sun God for a bountiful harvest. As part of the celebrations, a special dish called Pongal is prepared by boiling rice, milk, and jaggery together. This sweet, fragrant dish is then offered to the Sun God as a symbol of gratitude and prosperity.
Pongal is incomplete without Jallikattu
Pongal also features the traditional sport of Jallikattu, a bull-taming event that is hugely popular in Tamil Nadu. In this thrilling sport, a coin or token is tied to the bull’s horns, which participants try to grab. The name “Jallikattu” literally means “tying coins,” and the event is celebrated as a display of courage, skill, and cultural heritage during the festival.
Disclaimer: The content is for informational purposes only. It is sourced from other reliable websites.
