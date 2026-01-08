Pongal also features the traditional sport of Jallikattu, a bull-taming event that is hugely popular in Tamil Nadu. In this thrilling sport, a coin or token is tied to the bull’s horns, which participants try to grab. The name “Jallikattu” literally means “tying coins,” and the event is celebrated as a display of courage, skill, and cultural heritage during the festival.



