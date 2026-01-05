Mask

A web of political crimes and scams entangles the life of a private detective. Every character has a face behind the mask. This film streams on ZEE5 from January 9.

Freedom at Midnight – Season 2

A historical series showing the political and social conflicts of post-independence India from a humanitarian angle. It releases on SonyLIV on January 9.

Honeymoon Se Hatya

A true-crime documentary based on real-life murders. It reveals the dark side of the mind hidden behind the bond of marriage. This film will stream on ZEE5 from January 9.