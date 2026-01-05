- Home
Mask to Freedom at Midnight: OTT Movies and Web Series Releasing This Pongal; Check Here
While Pongal brings theatrical releases like Jananayagan and Parasakthi, OTT platforms are also gearing up with exciting new movies and web series, offering audiences a variety of options to enjoy from home.
Big Festive Releases This Pongal
This Pongal, theaters and OTT platforms are brimming with new releases for audiences to enjoy. Vijay’s Jananayagan and Prabhas’s Raja Saab hit cinemas on January 9, followed by Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi on January 10. Alongside theatrical releases, streaming platforms offer fresh films and shows, making the festive season a cinematic treat.
OTT Release Movies on January 9
Mask
A web of political crimes and scams entangles the life of a private detective. Every character has a face behind the mask. This film streams on ZEE5 from January 9.
Freedom at Midnight – Season 2
A historical series showing the political and social conflicts of post-independence India from a humanitarian angle. It releases on SonyLIV on January 9.
Honeymoon Se Hatya
A true-crime documentary based on real-life murders. It reveals the dark side of the mind hidden behind the bond of marriage. This film will stream on ZEE5 from January 9.
This Week's OTT Releases
Balti
How do things change when the criminal world enters the lives of kabaddi players? A rough action thriller revolving around friendship, betrayal, and revenge. It releases on the Prime Video OTT platform from January 9.
De De Pyaar De 2
The story of Ashish and Aisha, who are in love despite a significant age gap, moves to the next level. This time, the challenge is to convince Aisha's family. The film questions family values and double standards. It stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu. It releases on Netflix on January 9.
His & Her's
A murder case... two couples... two different stories. A psychological thriller that moves with doubts about who is telling the truth and who is lying. It releases on Netflix on January 8.
OTT Pongal Releases
Angammal
The story of a woman who opposes society's stereotypical customs. A deep film about generational changes and family conflicts. This film streams on Sun NXT from January 9.
People We Meet on Vacation
What happens when ten years of friendship, travels, and unspoken feelings turn into love? A heart-touching romantic drama with a time-jump plot. It will stream on Netflix from January 9.
A Thousand Blows – Season 2
The story begins a year after the devastating events of the first season. Hezekiah Moscow's life is plunged into darkness. The setting is the underworld of London's East End. This web series will stream on JioHotstar on January 9.
The Night Manager – Season 2
Eight years later, Jonathan Pine re-enters the world of espionage. International arms trade and political conspiracies are the lifeblood of the story. This web series will stream on Prime Video from January 11.
Other Language OTT Releases
Akhanda 2 – Thandavam
Akhanda 2 is a high-octane action film from the duo Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. In this story with spiritual elements, Balakrishna plays the role of an Aghori named Akhanda. The film, which was released in theaters in December, will be available on Netflix on January 9. It will stream on Netflix from January 9.
The Pitt – Season 2
This is a high-tension medical drama centered on a single shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Cyber-attacks, emergencies, and the personal struggles of doctors drive the story forward. This web series will also stream on JioHotstar on January 9.
Weapons
The simultaneous disappearance of 17 children in a small town causes a stir. As the investigation proceeds, superstitions and supernatural forces are revealed. This horror-mystery film maintains suspense until the end. The film releases on JioHotstar on January 8.
