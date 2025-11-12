Pongal 2026 Holiday List Out: Multiple Days Off for Students and Govt Employees
Pongal Holiday: There's a chance for a continuous 5-day holiday for the Pongal festival in January 2026. This long break from January 14 (Bhogi) to January 18 (Sunday) has students buzzing with excitement.
School students
In Tamil Nadu, holidays bring immense joy not just to students but also to government employees and teachers. A long break is even better! Students were sad in June and July due to a lack of public holidays.
Quarterly exam holiday
They felt relieved in August with holidays for Independence Day and Vinayagar Chaturthi. In September, Milad-un-Nabi on the 5th was a public holiday. Then, quarterly exams for grades 6-12 were held from Sep 15 to 26.
4 days holiday for Diwali
Following this, students got a 9-day quarterly exam break from Sep 27 to Oct 5, which included Ayudha Pooja and Gandhi Jayanti. In October, they also got a 4-day break for the Diwali festival.
14 days holiday in October
Diwali was on Oct 20. The government declared the next day a holiday, resulting in a 4-day break with the weekend. With nearly 14 days off in October, students were thrilled. Now, it's November.
Pongal holiday dates
Students are eagerly anticipating how many holidays they'll get for Pongal in January 2026. If the government declares a holiday for Bhogi on Jan 14, it could be a 5-day break.