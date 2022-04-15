Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poila Baisakh 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings, Status for Loved Ones

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Happy Bengali New Year 2022; on the occasion of Poila Baisakh, greetings are given with delicious sweets among the family. Here are some kind wishes to share with your loved ones.

    Shubho Nobo Borsho (Happy New Year) The first day of the Bengali new year, the first day of the month of Baisakh, is celebrated as 'Poila Baisakh.' On the day, people in West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and Bangladesh wear new clothing and go to a neighbouring temple to perform puja. 

    Families and friends gather to celebrate the day, and eat yummy food. On the occasion of Poila Baisakh, greetings and exquisite sweets are distributed among relatives. The day also marks a new fiscal year for people who have a business. 
     

    People get new ledger books and worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. Here are some messages and wishes to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Poila Baisakh:

    Facebook and Whatsapp status, quotes and messages

    Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend. May darkness leave and happiness prevail in your life.”

    • “Happy Pohela Boishakh. Let us welcome this New Year with open hearts, happy Pohela Boishakh!”
    • “Shubho Nobo Borsho! May this new year bring you success and happiness.”
    • “Let's welcome the year with open arms, let’s cherish each moment it beholds, let's celebrate this blissful new year. Shubo Nobo Barsho.”
    • “May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your New Year with sweet memories. Happy Poila Baisakh.”
    • “May this Pohela Boishakh bring good news to you. Have a great day and a great year ahead.”
    • “May this year bring you peace, joy, and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!”
    • “This year may joy, peace, prosperity, and laughter replace all your woes. May today be the start of a happier life. Shubho Nobo Borsho.”
    • “Wishing you all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Pohela Boishakh.”
    • “Happy Poila Baisakh! May you get success and happiness in every step of life.”

    Also Read: Bengali New Year 2022: Basanti pulao to Kosha Mangsho to Shorshe Ilish, here's menu

    • Happy Poila Baisakh. Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds.
    • Wishing you all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Pohela Boishakh.
    • Happy Poila Baisakh! May you get success and happiness in every step of life.
    • Wishing you good health to you and your family. Shubho Noboborsho.
    • On the occasion of Poila Baisakh, let’s welcome the New Year with positivity and joy.
    • May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your New Year with sweet memories. Happy Poila Baisakh.
    • Shubho Noboborsho to you and your family.
    • Warm greetings of Poila Baisakh to you and your family.
    • May your New Year be as sweet as the rasogulla. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.
    • Happy Bengali New Year to my near and dear ones.
    • May Lord Ganesha bless you with his choicest blessings. Shubho Noboborsho.
    • May God bless you and your family and you leave your sorrows behind in the previous year. Happy Poila Baisakh.

    Also Read: Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

