Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more

Planning a trip to the Maha Kumbh Mela? This guide provides information on how to reach Prayagraj from Hyderabad, estimated costs, accommodation options, and essential tips for a smooth pilgrimage.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 2:51 PM IST

Many Hindus aspire to visit the Kumbh Mela, considered a sacred pilgrimage. Bathing in the holy river is believed to cleanse sins and bestow blessings. Legend says drops of nectar fell here during the churning of the ocean by gods and demons. This year's Maha Kumbh Mela, occurring every 12 years, is especially significant. This guide helps plan your trip from Hyderabad to Prayagraj, covering travel options and estimated costs.

article_image2

Kumbh Mela Travel

How to Reach Prayagraj?

Prayagraj is accessible via Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Varanasi. Lucknow offers the easiest route. From Hyderabad, travel to Lucknow by bus, train, or plane.

article_image3

Kumbh Mela Locations

A three-hour, 140 km road trip from Lucknow takes you to Ayodhya. Visit the Ram Temple and stay overnight. The next morning, a four-hour, 1770 km journey leads to the Kumbh Mela. After the holy dip, a three-hour trip takes you to Varanasi for a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Explore Varanasi or skip it and return to Lucknow directly from the Mela.

article_image4

Flying from Hyderabad to Lucknow, then traveling by road to Ayodhya, Kumbh Mela, and Varanasi before flying back to Hyderabad could cost around ₹35,000 per person. Booking tickets in advance can lower the cost. Traveling by train can reduce the expense to approximately ₹15,000 per person.

article_image5

Maha Kumbh Mela Guide

More Information

The Mela is divided into sectors, cantonment ponds, and ghats. Familiarize yourself with these to navigate effectively. There are 24 sectors, 16-17 cantonment ponds (bridges built mid-river), and Prayagraj is divided into Jhusi, Harilganj, and Sangam. Specific sectors are located in each area.

article_image6

Accommodation

The TTD has built a Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sector 6, but accommodation isn't available there. Bhajans centers of various groups offer lodging, particularly in Sector 18, close to the river. Sectors 19, 18, and 20 house Naga Sadhus and Aghoris. Private accommodation is available in Sector 1 for ₹200 per day, and paid options are available in all sectors for ₹1000-2000 per day (up to 4 members).

Food

Free Prasad and North Indian meals are available in all sectors.

Helpline Numbers

Police provide guidance at the railway station and throughout the Mela. Bathing ghats are located along the main road. Short stays (2-3 days) are best in sectors near the river to avoid getting lost.

