Planning a Trip to Andaman and Nicobar? Here’s Everything You Need
Andaman Nicobar Tour: A trip to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is an unforgettable experience. Let's learn about the history of these islands, famous beaches, and other tourist spots.
Andaman and Nicobar Travel Guide
The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are a group of 836 islands in the Bay of Bengal, with only 31 being habitable. A visit here offers a fresh experience with its stunning beaches.
History of Andaman
Home to ancient tribes, the islands were later ruled by the Cholas, British, and Japanese. The infamous Cellular Jail was built here. Today, it's a key tourist and strategic spot.
Places to visit in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Port Blair:
The capital city, home to the historic Cellular Jail and Marine Museum. Enjoy a unique shopping experience. It's a hub of Indian history and local culture.
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep):
Havelock Island is a paradise. It features Radhanagar Beach (Asia's best), Elephant Beach with its corals and water sports, and Kalapathar Beach known for its black rocks.
Neil Island (Shaheed Dweep):
Neil Island is famous for its beaches like Bharatpur, Laxmanpur, and Sitapur. You can enjoy the stunning natural beauty and fun water sports here.
Ross Island
Once the British HQ, this island is now in ruins. Renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018, it features colonial ruins, Japanese bunkers, and dense forests.
North Bay Island
This is also a must-see island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It's an area with coral reefs. Water games are also available.
Baratang Island
A tourist spot with limestone caves, mud volcanoes, and mangrove forests. Baratang Island is perfect for adventure seekers. Don't miss Parrot Island, home to thousands of parrots.
Bird Island
Also known as Chidiya Tapu, this area is home to over 240 rare bird species in its dense forests. Trekking through the woods here is an unforgettable experience.
When to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands..?
The best time to visit is October to May. Avoid the monsoon (June-Sept). Enjoy scuba diving, snorkeling, beach hopping, and visiting the historic Cellular Jail.
Travel and accommodation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands..
Travel between islands via ferries. Rent taxis, autos, or bikes locally. Fly into Port Blair. Accommodation ranges from budget guesthouses to luxury and eco-resorts.
What to eat on an Andaman trip?
Fresh seafood is a local specialty. Be sure to try the coconut milk curries, grilled fish, and fried seafood. Port Blair has restaurants serving a wide variety of cuisines.
