    5 easy, home remedies you can opt to cover your grey hair

    First Published May 9, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    The good news is that grey hair may be removed naturally. Instead of using one of the many chemical treatments available to turn grey hair black, we recommend using natural grey hair cures.

    Unfortunately, premature greying has become as frequent as coughing and colds in our times. Even in your late twenties, the dreaded salt and pepper tresses appear. And one of the numerous possibilities you have is to hunt for tried-and-true home cures to make grey hair black.

    Curry leaves

    Make a paste using 1/4 cup curry leaves and 1/2 cup yoghurt. Apply it to your scalp and hair, then rinse it out after 30 minutes. 

    Almond Oil with lemon juice

    Almond oil has a lot of Vitamin E, which is great for your hair. It nourishes the roots profoundly and prevents premature greying. Not only can lemon juice give lustre and volume to hair, but it also encourages healthy hair development. Almond oil and lemon juice are both readily available items that can aid in the natural removal of grey hair. Massage a few drops of almond oil and lemon juice into the scalp and hair. After 30 minutes, wash it off.

    Onion juice

    Onion, one of the most effective treatments for greying hair, also encourages hair growth. It adds lustre and bounce to the hair when combined with lemon juice. Combine 2-3 teaspoons onion juice, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon olive oil. After an hour, massage evenly into the scalp and hair.

    hibiscus flower

    Hibiscus 

    Hibiscus contains antioxidants and vitamins that generate melanin, a pigment that gives hair its natural colour. The flower has been claimed as a treatment for a variety of hair issues, including dandruff, dryness, and hair loss. Hibiscus leaves and blooms should be soaked in water overnight. The next morning, use the water to rinse your hair.

    Amla

    Every day, drink six ounces of fresh amla juice or once a week, massage your hair with amla oil. Amla is often referred to as Indian gooseberry.  It contains antioxidants and vitamins that gives hair its natural colour.

