Image Credit : @magicalkenya/X

Kenya’s Turkana Basin holds some of the world’s earliest human fossils.

Early Migrations: Bantu, Nilotic, and Cushitic communities settled over centuries, shaping Kenya’s cultural diversity.

Swahili Coast Trade: Coastal towns like Mombasa and Lamu thrived as trade hubs with Arabs, Indians, and Persians; Islam became widespread.

Colonial Rule: The British established the East Africa Protectorate in 1895 and the Kenya Colony in 1920, leading to land loss and local resistance.

Mau Mau Uprising (1952–1957): A major rebellion against colonial oppression that pushed Britain toward political reforms.

Independence (1963): Kenya gained freedom on December 12, 1963, with Jomo Kenyatta as its first leader; became a republic in 1964.

Post-Independence: Faced ethnic tensions, one-party rule, and political challenges, followed by democratic reforms in the 1990s.

Modern Kenya: Adopted a new constitution in 2010 and today stands as an influential East African nation with a vibrant economy and rich heritage.