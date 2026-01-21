PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. It can cause irregular periods or sometimes no periods at all. People with PCOS usually have many small cysts on their ovaries due to an abnormal number of androgens (male sex hormones), which are typically found in small amounts in those who menstruate. While there's no permanent cure for PCOS, lifestyle and dietary changes can reduce the risk of other health problems associated with this condition.