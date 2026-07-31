Gardening Tips: 5 Vegetables You Can Grow at Home This Month
Want to add more leafy, healthy vegetables to your home garden that you can pluck and cook, ready to eat? Then keep scrolling to learn more.
Say yes to the greens!
Let's add some healthy, nutritious, and easy twists to your home garden by adding some leafy veggies that grow on low-maintenance and often fall in the category of ready-to-eat with minimal cooking. Keep scrolling!
Spinach
Ready in 25 to 30 days! Just plant seeds in loose soil, keep moist, and harvest outer leaves first. Say yes to palak sabji, soups and much more!
Coriander
Crush whole seeds lightly before sowing in well-ventilated spots with partial sun and voila get ready to say yes to ‘dhaniya.’ Add some freshness to your day-to-day meals and how.
Radish
Radish makes for a fast-growing root crop that thrives in shallow pots or grow bags with loose, well-draining soil. Are you excited for some mooli ke parathe?
Fenugreek
Very resilient and grows well even with partial sunlight; harvest the tender leaves multiple times. Use it to make hair oil, or to simply whip up a good drink for better skin and hair.
Lettuce
Use "cut-and-come-again" varieties to snip outer leaves for fresh salads over many weeks.
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