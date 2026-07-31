Unlike popular travel blogs or trending social media posts, this list has been selected by a scientific method to select the destinations that are truly worth visiting. The evaluation process of each destination included various sources, which included the number of ratings and reviews on Google Maps, feedbacks on platforms like Tripadvisor and Reddit, suggestions from Goa Tourism, latest travel articles, and feedbacks from visitors during 2025–2026.

For evaluation of each destination, five factors were used, including authenticity (that maintains its own charm), crowd (that avoids overcrowded or commercialized sites), positive reviews by visitors, importance from natural or cultural perspective, and accessibility of the sites. Overcrowded and commercialized attractions were not considered even though they were quite beautiful.