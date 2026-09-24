Traveling at the last minute can be stressful when train tickets are unconfirmed. However, Indian Railways allows passengers to book vacant seats even after the first reservation chart is prepared. By using the Chart Vacancy feature on the IRCTC app, travelers can easily find and secure these last-minute guaranteed seats.

Traveling at the last minute often creates anxiety, especially when tickets remain unconfirmed or on the waitlist. However, missing out during initial reservation does not mean losing the chance to get a confirmed seat. Indian Railways allows passengers to check and book vacant seats even after the first reservation chart is prepared.

Understanding the Chart Preparation Process

Indian Railways prepares reservation charts in two stages:

First Chart: Prepared approximately 4 hours before the train’s scheduled departure from its originating station.

Second Chart: Finalized 30 minutes before departure, incorporating last-minute cancellations and current bookings.

Once the first chart is finalized, any unoccupied berths or cancelled seats are opened up for last-minute travelers through the "Current Booking" facility.

So, how do you book a last-minute train seat after the reservation chart is prepared? Here's the step-by-step process to book a vacant seat on Indian Railways.

1. Launch the IRCTC Rail Connect app

Launch the IRCTC Rail Connect app and pick "Chart Vacancy" from the list of trains. After the reservation chart has been made, this option will let you see if any seats are still available.

2. Type in information about the train and our trip

Look at your ticket and enter the train number or name, the date of your trip, and the necessary station information. Then you can see which coaches and berths on the train are empty.

3. Look at the berth and reserve it

Once you find an open spot, make sure it's still available for the trip you want to take. Between some stops, a bed might be free, but not for the whole trip. Go to the booking choice on IRCTC and make a ticket if you find a seat that works for your trip. Type in the information about the passenger and finish the payment.

With the Current Booking option, people can book available rooms after the charts are made, as long as they do it within the time limit set by Indian Railroads. The IRCTC says that this is the only way to get guaranteed seats.